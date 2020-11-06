John L. "Jack" Kennedy



Edinburg, TX - John L. "Jack" Kennedy, 75, entered eternal rest Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Edinburg, TX. Born July 8, 1945 in Crookston, Minnesota to Lucille (St. Michel) and John Kennedy. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. Jack was a proud member of the American Legion for over 20 years. In 1966 he met the love of his life, Ruth Ann Sanden, and married on June 24, 1967, and together had three children. Jack began his 38 year career in the Farm and Industrial equipment industry without ever selling a John Deere. Jack and Ruth proudly owned a small farm equipment business in Lena, WI for a brief time where they formed many life-long friendships. Jack retired in 2010 in Lakewood, WI and he and Ruth eventually moved to Edinburg, TX. Together they loved to travel and spent their lifetime together exploring the US especially places where a Casino was in route. Jack was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan, and rarely missed a game.



One of the most special attributes Jack possessed was his quick wit and sass. Rarely did one leave an interaction with him where they weren't laughing and smiling. Jack will be dearly missed and forever loved by all who knew him.



Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Kennedy; his grandparents, who raised him, Florence and Adrian Amiot.



Jack is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Kennedy; three children, Brenda (Mike) Mercier, Bradley (June) Kennedy, and Bridget Kennedy; six grandchildren, Tyler, Jennifer, Jared, Ryan, Lucy, and his namesake Jack; his aunt, Dorothy Juhl.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store