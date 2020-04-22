|
John L. Whittingham
Grand Marais, MI - John L. Whittingham, age 74, of Grand Marais, MI and formerly of Green Bay, WI passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. John graduated from Phelps High School in 1964 and entered into the United States Coast Guard. John and his family moved to the Green Bay area, and he worked for Morning Glory Dairy where John was a delivery driver and mechanic. John married Cobina St. Martin in 1987 where together they started their own large engine repair business Whitco Inc.
John is survived by his wife of thirty-three years - Cobina St. Martin of Grand Marais; children - Christopher Whittingham and Meghan (Barry) Siewert both of Green Bay; son-in-law - David Brown of Green Bay; step-son - Gary (Challece) Schraer; grandchildren - Morgan and Porter Siewert, Alex (Kevin) Hogan, Samantha Brown, Christina (Kody) Williams, and Stephanie and Jennifer Schraer; siblings - Paul (Martha) Whittingham, David (Wendy) Whittingham, and Maren Whittingham; brother-in-law - Bill Caskey. He was preceded in death by his parents - Helen and Roy Whittingham and Lee Knudsen; daughter - Heather Brown; and sister Barbara Caskey.
A memorial service and committal will take place at a later date. John's obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at:
bowermanfuneralhome.net
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020