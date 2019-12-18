|
John "Jobie" Lasee
Green Bay - John "Jobie" Lasee, 93, Green Bay resident, died early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019, at a local hospital following many years of cancer treatment.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, December 27. The evening will conclude with a parish wake service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1485 Ninth St., after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am at the church with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Lasee family at www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019