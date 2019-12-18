Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lasee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jobie" Lasee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jobie" Lasee Obituary
John "Jobie" Lasee

Green Bay - John "Jobie" Lasee, 93, Green Bay resident, died early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019, at a local hospital following many years of cancer treatment.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, December 27. The evening will conclude with a parish wake service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1485 Ninth St., after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am at the church with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Lasee family at www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -