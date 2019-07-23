|
John Lee Nichols
Townsend - John Lee Nichols, 67, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1951 to Harvey and Myrtle (Robenhagen) Nichols.
John graduated from Bay Port High School, Class of 1970 and from Concordia University. On September 28, 1974, he married Debra A. "Debbie" Verheyden at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. She preceded him in death in 2017.
John worked at Schneider National for 42 years, retiring in August of 2018.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking pontoon rides, deer hunting, fishing, and helping others. John was a huge Packers fan; and was an unofficial coach at home. He coached his children in many sports and enjoyed going to his grandchildren's games. John also sat on many athletic boards in the area throughout the years.
John is survived by his children and their spouses, Johnny (Jessica) Nichols, Scott (Jocelyn) Nichols, and Mark Nichols; grandchildren, Brandon, Peyton, Tierra, Myla, Liam, Brynlee; three brothers, Jim Nichols, Tom (Cheri) Nichols, and Bill Nichols; brothers-in-law, Gary Verheyden, Craig Verheyden; sisters-in-law, Pam DeMoulin, Sandy Tomesek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; his parents, Harvey and Myrtle Nichols; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Jackie Verheyden.
Visitation will be held at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 27, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. David J. Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the UW-Madison Organ Procurement Team, as well as the staff of Aspirus Hospital in Wausau; with their help, John was able to continue helping others by saving five lives.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019