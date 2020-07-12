John Lukasik
Pulaski - John C. Lukasik, 98, Pulaski, died peacefully Thursday evening, July 9, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital with his family at his side. The son of John and Lottie (Wasieleski) Lukasik was born January 30, 1922, in Mellen and grew up in the Town of Angelica on the family farm. John was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, and had served in the European Theatre. On November 9, 1946, he married Clara Kaminecki at St. Lawrence Church in Navarino. The couple celebrated at a reception in Hofa Park.
John was a member of the American Legion Post 337, Pulaski, and the DAV #3, Green Bay. He enjoyed farming, fishing, carpentry, and taking "the shortcuts," which inevitably ended up taking twice as long. John also worked at Carver Boat for a number of years. He also enjoyed playing cards and taking an occasional trip to the casino. John was good to his family and spoiled his grandchildren to the nth degree.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Clara; daughters: Evelyn (Cy) Marcheske, Suring, Jacqueline (Gary) Figlinski, Appleton, Patricia (Robert) Przybylski, Pulaski, Deborah (Richard) Gauthier, Ashwaubenon, Donna Lukasik, Dayton, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Thad (Emily) Marcheske, Brian Figlinski and Bradley (Brook) Figlinski; Mandy (Frank) Adamski, Mindy (Jeff) Przybylski, Aaron (Brenda) Przybylski, Melissa (Jesse) Jacques, Wesley Gauthier and Ashley Gauthier; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great granddaughter; one sister, Virginia Smith, Hofa Park; one sister-in-law, Ceil Lukasik, Appleton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Nicholas Gary Figlinski, three brothers: Ray (Katherine), Leo (Tilly), and Richard Lukasik; four sisters: Eva (Joseph) Steck, Mae (Edward) Renfliesch, Dorothy (Teofil) Tyczkowski, a brother-in-law, Richard Smith and Donna's partner, Paul Nelson.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15th at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Visitation continues after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16th at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding, followed by military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans. A private family committal service will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Navarino.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Lukasik family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary's Emergency Department and 5th Floor, and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion; especially Tina, Cheryl, Ashley, and Heather. Also, all of the family sends a heartfelt thanks to the many friends and family who supported us during this difficult time.
