John Michael Van Iten, 75, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born January 15, 1944 in Green Bay, son of the late Merlin and Rita (Marquardt) Van Iten. He graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 1962, and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962-1965, where he was a helicopter mechanic and excelled in sharpshooting. He married Teresa Miller on April 25, 1980 in Green Bay. John was a Millwright at Proctor and Gamble, retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed racing, RC planes, motorcycles, boating and fishing. John was also an avid Packer fan and loved watching racing.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Teresa, Green Bay; 3 sons: Jack (Amy) Van Iten, Douglas (Dionne) Van Iten, and Chad Van Iten, all of Green Bay; 6 grandchildren: Ashley (Zack), Amber (fiance-Josh), Aaron, Brandon, Christian, and Cameron; 3 great-grandchildren: Natalie, Joslyn, and Aylah; one sister; four brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with Deacon Jeff Prickette officiating. Full military honors will follow the service. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting John's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 224, 1253 Scheuring Road, Suite A, De Pere, WI, 54115.
A special thank you to UW-Hospital, St. Vincent Emergency room staff and doctors, and Chaplain Patricia at St. Vincent, for all their care and compassion shown to John and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019