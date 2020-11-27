1/1
John (Jack) Mathies
John (Jack) Mathies

Denmark - John F. (Jack) Mathies entered God's Kingdom on Thursday, November 26, 2020. The son of the late John E. and Dorothy (Aerts) Mathies was born May 6, 1943 in Manitowoc, Wis. He attended Hickory Grove School, Denmark High School and UW-River Falls, graduating with a degree in animal science and business. Jack worked at Proctor and Gamble for 17 years and farmed for 22 years. He enjoyed hunting deer, fishing and bowling.

He married Dianne (Laabs) on May 7, 1967 at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church and they were blessed with five children and their spouses: Mark (Janice) Mathies, Michael (Rose) Mathies, Daniel Mathies, David (Brittany) Mathies, Michelle (Scott) Kipp; ten grandchildren: Gracie, McKenzie, McKayla, McCoy, Clayton, Autumn, Wyatt Mathies, Collin, Miranda and Madelyn Kipp. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (LeeAnn) Mathies, Ruth Kibilowski, Paul (Gloria) Laabs, Dale (Diane) Laabs, Irene (Skip) Hopkins, Wayne (Carol) Laabs, Glen (Mary) Laabs, Darlene (Clifford) Lemke, Dennis (Sue) Laabs, Rodney, Steven (Denise) Laabs, Russell (Roxanne) Laabs, Sharon (Rick) Treml and Karen (Rick) Antolec; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Victor and Adela Laabs, brother-in-law Chet Kibilowski.

Family and friends may visit at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3735 Shirley Rd, Shirley (De Pere) on Tuesday, December 1, from 9:00am until 11:15am. Funeral service will be held at 11:30am with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family wishes to thank the many CNAs and nurses who took care of Jack over the years, as well as to Dr. Thiel and Dr. Kennedy from Aurora BayCare Clinic.

God gave me a treasure of immense and untold worth and brought a touch of Heaven to my lifetime here on earth. For he sent me someone wonderful, an angel from above, when he blessed me with the gift of you, my friend, my joy, my love. -Dianne






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
