John Muller
Green Bay - John J. Muller, 88, Green Bay resident, joined his beloved wife Mary, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1932, in Scranton, PA to the late John and Anna (Kelbel) Muller. Following his graduation from high school, John joined the US Air Force serving from July 1949 until his honorable discharge in November of 1952, during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Mary Solcz on June 26, 1954. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2018. John graduated from Mississippi Southern University and the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. He started his optometry practice, Dr. J. Muller and Associates, in Green Bay in 1958. While in practice John specialized in children's vision care. He always took pride in developing personal relationships with his patients and his staff.
John enjoyed tinkering as a past time, concentrating on mechanical projects more than anything else. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling and had a passion for reading. John loved playing with his grandchildren, Justin and Gavin.
He is survived by his children: Teresa Runte and her companion, Terrance McNamee Sr., Green Bay; Kathy Muller, San Diego, CA; JoAnne April, Anaheim, CA; John Muller, Green Bay and Michael (Teri) Muller, Port Washington; his grandson, Gavin Muller; his sister, Vicky (Frank) Solcz, SC; his brother, Tom (Donna) Muller, MI and brother-in-law, George (Sandy) Solcz, Green Bay; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Linda, a grandson; Justin April; two sons-in-law, Pat Runte and Greg April; two sisters, Ann (Earl) McCabe and Sr. Helen Miller.
Per John's wishes, there will not be any funeral services held. Memorial donations may be sent to Unity Hospice in John's name. Online condolences may be sent to the Muller family at www.prokowall.com.
John's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses, staff and kitchen staff at Allouez Parkside Village for all the care and concern shown to John and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020