Green Bay - On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, John Neumann, 72, passed away after battling Parkinson's and dementia. A fierce advocate for those less fortunate, he spent 10 of his retirement years driving a van for the Red Cross, mostly elderly and disabled folks to their doctor appointments. Until one day, about a year ago, he was the one who started needing the rides.
Some unique attributes we will carry in our hearts about John: He liked to keep his yard pristine, trimming trees and bushes in a Dr. Seuss-like character. He planted bright flowers and recently a birch tree.
He was a loving husband to Jane, who he met when they were 15 years old at Premontre and the Academy catholic schools. Together for 57 years, John and Jane studied at UW-Madison during the tumultuous Vietnam war years. John was drafted into the war, and he went bravely to serve. With luck, he wasn't sent overseas.
He was extremely proud of his children. In a letter to them, he wrote, "It's the knowledge of and the pride I feel that you've each grown up as good people with good characters and very notable achievements in your professional pursuits." It was all he ever wanted.
John enjoyed physical activity and the outdoors. In all weather, he ran, biked, cross-country skied, and in his last few years, simply walked outside for hours. He loved camping and hiking during many family trips "out West," especially in the Rocky and Sawtooth Mountains.
He taught in the Green Bay Public School system for 30 years. He volunteered his time to Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, and doing yard work for elderly relatives. He donated to , Rawhide Boys Ranch, and Golden House of Green Bay. He will be remembered for his work with Hmong refugees as a young ESL teacher.
He loved Green Bay: the Badgers, the Packers, his friends, and sitting on his deck with a beer and a book after a satisfying day of working, exercising, and getting his chores done first. Your work is done, Dad, you can rest now.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elena and William Neumann and two sisters, Rosemary (Neumann) Knaus and Barbara (Neumann) Franklin. He is survived by his brothers and their spouses Bill & Colleen Neumann and Tom & Carla Neumann.
His wife Jane (Anderson) and their family: Sara (Neumann) and Daniel Braas and Avila (3), Nick Neumann and Ryane Conroy, Henry (12) and Charlotte (9), and Adam Neumann and Shannon Li invite you to join them in celebrating his life at Proko Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Saturday March 21st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A brief service and Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund has been established to benefit .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020