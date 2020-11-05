1/1
John O'Neil
1926 - 2020
John O'Neil

Oconto - John Richard O'Neil, 93, Oconto, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Bay, Oconto. John was born November 13, 1926 in Oconto to the late Melvin and Lavila (Plum) O'Neil. He married Donna Messenger on March 31, 1948. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2004. John served in the US Navy During WWII. He sailed on the Great Lakes for Inter Lake Steam Ship Co. for seven years, worked for Oconto Brewing Co. for seven years and finally working for Krueger International until his retirement.

John is survived by two daughters, Carol (Cletus) Courchaine, Susan Gove; two sons, John (Corrine) O'Neil, Todd O'Neil; twelve grandchildren, Dennis (Kristine) Courchaine, Ann (Randy) Oleyniczak, Jamye Courchaine, John Gove, Chuck Gove, Stephanie Gove, Ashley (Steve) Stellmacher, Lindsey Gossen, Bridget Lipp, David O'Neil, Eric O'Neil, Damien O'Neil; many great great grandchildren, great great granddaughter, Brianna Oleyniczak. He was preceded in death by a son Melvin O'Neil; grandson, Patrick Courchaine; son-in-law, Richard Gove; two sisters, Claudine Gehling, Mary Lou Louiser; brother, Phillip O'Neil.

Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net. For family attending masks and social distancing are required.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
