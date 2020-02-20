|
|
John O. Schaetz
Green Bay - John O. Schaetz, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born to the late Oscar and Eleanore (Witak) Schaetz on May 17, 1939.
John worked most of his life as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service until he took up his second career as a professional slot player. He loved playing the slots at many different casinos. John was an avid hunter and loved to fish.
John is survived by four siblings: Gene (Sandy) Schaetz, Rosemary Lieuwen, Cathy (Reg) Renard and Ann Schaetz. John is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Jerry Lieuwen.
John's family will celebrate his life at a later date.
John's family would like to thank Dr. Gautam from Aurora Baycare as well as the staff at Grancare and Unity Hospice for the great care they provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020