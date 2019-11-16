Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. "Jack" Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. "Jack" Hoffman Obituary
John "Jack" P. Hoffman

Green Bay - John "Jack" P. Hoffman, 82, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at a local hospital after being cared for by his wife, Carol for many years. He was born on August 28, 1937 in Casco to the late Joseph and Josephine (Melera) Hoffman. Jack was graduate of Casco High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. On June 23, 1956 he married Carol Hanamann. Jack worked at Murphy Supply as a warehouseman and truck driver for many years. He was a devoted and loving husband to Carol.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, Jeffrey (Betsy) Hoffman; grandchildren, Seth (Brittany) Hoffman and their children, Elle, Sophia and Gianna; Elizabeth (Tim) Hoffman; Evan (Megan) Hoffman and their children, Hudson and Sloane; sister, Marie DeJardin; step-sister, Gerladine Dalebreaux; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John Peter Hoffman, Jr.; brother, David Hoffman; step-father, Fabian LaCrosse; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin Hanamann, Evelyn (Henry) Sand, Audrey (Richard) Dedow and Rudolph (Emmy) Hanamann.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St. from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Luxemburg. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

Jack's family would like to extend a special thank you to Rachelle Junio and her family and Rusty Dedow and his family for their loving care and extra support they gave.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -