John "Jack" P. Hoffman
Green Bay - John "Jack" P. Hoffman, 82, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at a local hospital after being cared for by his wife, Carol for many years. He was born on August 28, 1937 in Casco to the late Joseph and Josephine (Melera) Hoffman. Jack was graduate of Casco High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. On June 23, 1956 he married Carol Hanamann. Jack worked at Murphy Supply as a warehouseman and truck driver for many years. He was a devoted and loving husband to Carol.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, Jeffrey (Betsy) Hoffman; grandchildren, Seth (Brittany) Hoffman and their children, Elle, Sophia and Gianna; Elizabeth (Tim) Hoffman; Evan (Megan) Hoffman and their children, Hudson and Sloane; sister, Marie DeJardin; step-sister, Gerladine Dalebreaux; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John Peter Hoffman, Jr.; brother, David Hoffman; step-father, Fabian LaCrosse; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin Hanamann, Evelyn (Henry) Sand, Audrey (Richard) Dedow and Rudolph (Emmy) Hanamann.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St. from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Luxemburg. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Jack's family would like to extend a special thank you to Rachelle Junio and her family and Rusty Dedow and his family for their loving care and extra support they gave.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019