John P. Schneider
1948 - 2020
John P. Schneider

Green Bay - John P. Schneider, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1948 in Sheboygan to the late Phillip and Alma (Vogt) Schneider. He was a 1966 graduate of Howards Grove High School. He then attended UW-Oshkosh and graduated in 1970 with a degree in business. On June 19, 1971 he married Margaret Molik at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Milwaukee. John started his career at Combined Insurance before venturing out on his own and starting his own insurance agency. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to become a franchise owner of H&R Block for 30 years. John loved all sports, especially the Packers, Badgers, which he and Marge were season ticket holders for many years, and anything that involved his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to the casino and traveling. His travels led him to visit 37 states. Above all, family meant everything to him.

He is survived by his wife, Marge, Green Bay; children, David (Janis) Schneider, Oregon, WI; Cathy (Aaron) Willems, Green Bay; and Diane (Michael) Shea, Green Bay; six grandchildren, Kayla, Austin, Alex and Emily Willems, and Alicia and Logan Shea; brother, Maynard (Sally) Schneider; sister, Jeanette (Eugene) Lutze; brother-in-law, Michael (Sandra) Molik; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Gabrielle Willems.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held. To livestream the Funeral Mass, please visit the Prince of Peace Catholic Community Facebook page on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
