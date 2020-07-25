John Paul Roy



November 29, 1952-May 21, 2020



Adapted from his own words..



Growing up with a love for physical activity and the Green Bay Packers, John Paul lead a life of harmony. In his teen years he discovered a great passion for music and dancing that continued throughout his life. One of his greatest pleasures was listening and moving to a wide variety of music and going to many concerts. He was a health nut and stayed active as a long-time runner and weight trainer. In his mid 20's he became a dog lover and always cared for his dogs extremely well with exercise, the best food and a loving home. His wonderful dogs included Luna, Helga, Phantom and Berkeley.



John Paul had wonderful times at Camp VanVac near Ely, MN, canoeing and hiking, cross-country skiing when it snowed. Trips to Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Florida, North Carolina, Europe and the Canadian Rockies were incredible adventures after retirement. His career as an RN was stressful but gratifying and he made many meaningful friendships. He worked at Hennepin County Medical Center as a Mental Healthcare Worker and then an RN, from 1979 until he retired in 2011.



A lifelong Packers fan, he derived great joy going to the games with his sister, Alta and husband, Rich, nephews, Chad and his wife Mimi, and Corey and his good friend Bill.



John Paul was very thoughtful of others, lived frugally and found pleasure in simple things, was a great steward of our earth and active politically. He never said an unkind word about anyone.



John Paul was born in 1952, the youngest of 5. His father died when he was 6 and his mother in 1991. Oldest brother, Jim died in 2008. Survivors include his sister, Joey Wemple, Naples, Fl, brother Bob and wife Nobuko, St. George, UT, his sister, Alta and husband Rich Sloan, Green Bay and Cape Coral, FL., nephews Chad and wife Mimi Schroeder, Corey and wife Tracey Schroeder and their children, Noah and Gabriella and many great friends, including Amy, Bill, Bob, Susan, Scott, Tina and the many wonderful people who cared for him as he battled ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease):including Chani, Nina, Kathy, Nick, Scott, Gerene, Bob, Susan, Diane, Tim, Luke, Paris, Amy, Tina, Joe, Ina, and Lily.



Note to everyone: There will be a "Celebration of John Paul's life" on August 15, 2020, at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Minneapolis (masks required) and then at Minnehaha Park on 54th Street where his dogs played on the beach and where we will scatter John Paul's ashes.



In liieu of flowers, please send donations to: ALS Association at 1919 University Avenue West, Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55104









