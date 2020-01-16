|
|
John Pinkert
Green Bay - John Pinkert, 85, Green Bay, passed away peacefully in the early hours of January 16, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1934 in Green Bay to Emil and Verona Baeten Pinkert. He was raised in De Pere area and attended De Pere High School. During his school vacations, John traveled with carnivals working numerous county fairs. While in High School he joined the U.S. Air Force, becoming an aircraft mechanic and Flight Engineer. He retrained in the safety field. John was medically retired after nineteen and a half years of dedicated service.
While on leave, John met Elizabeth Haen at the Brown County Fair. The were married on April 28, 1958 at ST. Mary's in Greenleaf.
They were blessed with 6 children, Mark, born at Millington Navy Station, TN; Jeffrey born in Green Bay, WI; Lawrence (Rocky) born in Cooperstown, ND; Peter born at Grand Forks AFB, ND; Shawn born at Fort Wainright, AK; and Kathleen born at Beale AFB, CA.
John worked heavy construction in the safety field, traveling throughout the United States, the Middle East, and vacations in Europe. Upon retiring the desire to travel never left. John and Beth enjoyed attending military reunions and taking cruises and trips in the motorhome.
John and Beth became involved in the Broadview YMCA, working with others to create a support group for St. John's Homeless Shelter. They were also members of the Oaks and St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Allouez. They established a community block party on Beaupre St. that ran for 21 years.
Friends may call after 9:00AM Monday January 20, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church 130 St. Matthews St. Green Bay, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Full military rites to follow. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020