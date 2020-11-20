John "Jack" PociopaHoward - John (Jack) M. Pociopa, Entered eternal life on November 12th, 2020 peacefully, with his wife by his side. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25th, 1953 to Marguerite "Peggy" Konop/Pociopa & Edward J. "Ed" Pociopa, in Milwaukee, WI. Was raised in Spruce, WI. Where he helped tend bar for many years. He graduated from Oconto Falls High school. Class of 1971. Attended University of Oshkosh, joined the Navy, graduated boot camp in Great Lakes IL., stationed in Alberta, Georgia. Then went to Camp Pendleton, California, where he was honorable discharge as a hospital corpsman. Attended UWGB and received his degree in respiratory therapy. Worked at St. Vincent's hospital, where he met his loving wife Christine Pociopa, through a mutual friend "Govey" Lizanksy. Spent time alongside his brother-in-law Fred "Kim" Marquardt, selling insurance, where he met another lifetime friend Scott Lambert.He worked over 30+ yrs through Merger & Acquisitions, when he retired from Lincare, December 31, 2019. Loyal Packer fan attended many games. Enjoyed going up to Tom & Linda Blazers "lounge "for the games. Loved fishing, cooking, always remembered for his amazing holiday feast he prepared, and his dill pickles, home-made sauerkraut. Was an amazing pool player, loved the game, won many trophies. He was Amazing Man. Lived for his family. Favorite place was Minocqua, WI. Were he vacationed and fished with his family.Survived by his wife of 39 yrs, children, Eric Boulanger, Phillip & Sam Pociopa, Leah& Kenneth Kelly, Alex Pociopa, two young men who were like son's to him Anthony Vines, Ralph Ross, and niece Carma-sue Metoxen,Grandchildren, Alliana, Zander, Odin ,Yulia, Izabell, Legend, Benjamin, Emmett, Jax.Survived by his brother and sisters, Jill (Tom) Milheiser, Kim (Fred) Marquardt, James (Heather) Pociopa, God daughter, Amanda (David) Nelson, Neices, Kaycee (Jake) Dolhun, Charissa (Josh) Steppe, Nephew's, Josh(Angela) Marquardt, Justin Marquardt, Joel Milheiser, Smith family, Hooyman family, Aunt Patsy Chandek, life time Navy buddies John Densin, Robert Smith, K.P.Preceded in death, by his parents, infant brother David, grandparents Louis and Dora ( Kowalczyk) Pociopa, William and Emma (Housner) Konop. Uncle Al Chandek, Gloria, and Wally Barrett. Close friend Govey Lizanksy, sister-in-law Carolyn-Sue Van Enkenvoort, niece Kristal Toris-Smith. Loved by many and will be greatly missed. No service will be held at this time. Memorials may be sent to the Pociopa family in care of Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, WI. 54115.