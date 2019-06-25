|
John Polzin
Shawano - John ("Jack") Andrew Polzin, age 89, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Born in Shawano on Jan. 12, 1930, John spent most of his childhood in Clintonville, WI, with the exception of his middle school years when his family made their home in Appleton, WI during World War II. John graduated from Clintonville High School in 1949.
On Aug. 9, 1958, John married Dejon Goddake at Zion Lutheran Church in Shawano.
Earning bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Wisconsin State College - Stevens Point and the University of Wisconsin - Madison, respectively, John taught elementary school for two years in Marion and Waupaca before spending 20 years as a high school social studies and history teacher in Shawano. He later received his certificate in library science from UW-Stevens Point and was the head librarian at Shawano High School for the last 10 years of his career. In between his teaching assignments, John served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed overseas during the Korean War.
John was a member of the Shawano County Area Retirement Teachers Association (SCARTA), served on the Zion Lutheran Church Council many years ago, volunteered to help his wife at the Shawano Medical Center Boutique, worked as an election official at the voting polls, and volunteered in activities to help drive voter turnout.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 61 years, Dejon, daughter and son-in-law Priscilla and Paul Zahn of Shawano, daughter Mary Polzin of Minneapolis, grandson Ian Zahn of Sheboygan, WI, and two grand dogs Maisy and Josie of Minneapolis. John also is survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Polzin and Kathi Polzin, brother-in-law Jim Hoffmann, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo C. Polzin and mother, Dorothy (Sorensen) Polzin Raffin, Dorothy's second husband, Art Raffin; brothers Robert Polzin and Dr. Tom Polzin; sister Patti Hoffmann; sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Jim Grothe; and niece Amy Polzin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Shawano, with Pastor Scott Ludford officiating. Visitation will be at church from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, until the time of service. Military rites will be conducted by the Shawano American Legion Post 117. Swedberg Funeral Home, Shawano, is handling arrangements. A private burial will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Shawano County Humane Society, the , the or Zion Lutheran Church.
John's family would like to extend a special thank you to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah and Shawano Health Services for providing wonderful care and support to John during the past two months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2019