John R. "Jack" RiopelleJack Riopelle was a loving husband, genuine friend, devoted father, successful businessman, and avid Green Bay Packer fan. Surrounded by love and at home, he passed away on October 17, 2020, from Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). Jack was the eldest of eleven children, born to Rheo and Mary Alice Riopelle on August 18, 1945.Jack is survived by his biggest cheerleader, highschool sweetheart, steadfast partner, and wife of 51 years, Ginny Riopelle. Jack and Ginny have two children, Jed Riopelle and Abbie Flanagan, but have always thought of their childrens' spouses (Kimberly Riopelle and Michael Flanagan) as their children as well. Jack delighted in being "Boppa' to his two granddaughters, Fiona and Margaret, and created many memories with his family and friends at their cabin in Mercer, Wisconsin.Survivors include his ten siblings and their spouses, Thomas (Kathleen) Riopelle, Lee Anne (James) Scovell, Patrick (Jane Radue) Riopelle, James Riopelle, Joanna Riopelle, Karen (Patrick) DuChateau, Mary (Richard) Bloomer, Tracey (Patrick) O'Leary, DeDe (partner Terry Mclaughlin) Riopelle, Maureen (Robin Balizewski) Riopelle, and numerous nieces and nephews.Jack had a long and successful business career. After graduating from St. Norbert College in 1968, he began climbing the corporate ladder, first working at Procter and Gamble then going on to Shade Information Systems, Central Products, and Bowater Incorporated. In 1993, he accomplished his goal of acquiring his own company, becoming president and part-owner of Wisconsin Film and Bag in Shawano. For fourteen years he put his heart and soul into Wisconsin Film and Bag, reminding his team that their work was never about selling plastic bags, but rather about building relationships and delivering on their word.Through the years, Jack developed many friendships while on several boards of directors, including Foth, CCI Systems, Services Plus, Leicht Industries, and Classic Mix Partners. He was proud of his leadership as the Chairman of the De Pere Redevelopment Authority and the Board Chairman of the Shawano Chamber of Commerce.Above all else, Jack Riopelle cared about others. He was a generous man with a great laugh who loved to tell stories. He saw the best in people, valued relationships, and sought to help make the lives of others a little better. He was the rock his friends and family could lean on - always there to lend a hand or an ear, no matter the circumstances. He and Ginny believed in launching and lifting others, whether through mentoring or their endowment of a Phuture Phoenix scholarship at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. He was most proud of Wisconsin Cares About Mississippi, a non-profit program he created in 2005 to deliver supplies and needed items to Mississippi communities hit by Hurricane Katrina.Because of COVID restrictions, a celebration of Jack's life will be held in June, 2021. In the interim, people should email condolences, photos, and memories to jackriopellememories@gmail.com to be shared at the gathering in June.The family would like to extend their overwhelming gratitude to Dr. Kyrana Tsapkini and the team at Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology for their pioneering research into promising interventions for PPA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations kindly be made to Johns Hopkins Tsapkini Language Neuromodulation Lab.To make a memorial contribution via mailMemorial contribution checks should be made payable to Johns Hopkins University, Attn: Ms Angel Terol, Senior Associate Director of Development, Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Department of Neurology and Brain Sciences, 750 E. Pratt. Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore MD 21202. Reference (in memo line): Dr. Kyrana Tsapkini - PPA Research and Treatment Fund IMO Jack RiopelleTo make a memorial contribution onlineUnder the Gift Amount and Designation Field at the top, select the other option and then in the please describe drop down box which will appear underneath, please enter "Dr. Kyrana Tsapkini- PPA Research and Treatment Fund, IMO Jack Riopelle" then enter the contribution amount in the amount box.Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family.