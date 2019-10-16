|
|
John R. "Jack" Sant Amour
Murfreesboro, TN - John R. "Jack" Sant Amour, age 96, passed away on October 12, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Sant Amour was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Martha "Emily" Sant Amour; parents, Elizabeth and Frank Sant Amour; sisters, Margaret, Louella, and Bernice; brothers, Francis, Edward, and Donald. A native of Green Bay, WI, he resided in Murfreesboro since 1951. He attended St. Patrick's grade school, West High School and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1949. He served in World War II as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps. He was a navigator on a B-17 bomber and was shot down on February 25, 1944 over southern Germany and was interned as a P.O.W. in Stalag Luft I. He is survived by his children, grand children and great-grandchildren.
Woodfins Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com - 615-893-5151
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019