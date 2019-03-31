Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for John Renard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Renard


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Renard Obituary
John Renard

De Pere - John Renard, 79, De Pere, passed away March 23, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1940 in Green Bay to the late Winford and Lucille (Toonen) Renard. John graduated from West High School and then graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education. During his education career in the Green Bay School District, he was a speech and drama teacher at East High School, Assistant Principal at Franklin Middle School and Assistant Principal at Preble High School. John was an Eagle Scout and was very active as a Boy Scout leader for many years. He loved being outdoors at the family farm hunting and fishing.

John is survived by five children: Linda (fiancé Pat McHale) Mirkes of Appleton, Lori (Steve) Miller of Suamico, Tim (Sherri) Renard of Germantown, Mary (Greg) Dopkins of De Pere, and Susan (Todd) Levendoski of Lebanon, PA; ten grandchildren: Paul (Hailey) Mirkes, Hannah Mirkes, Brian Miller, Brett (Katie) Miller, Lauren (fiancé Kraig Perlberg) Renard, Will Renard, Brandon Dopkins, Nick (Jenny) Dopkins, Andrea Levendoski, and Samuel Levendoski; two brothers, Tom (Jeanine) Renard and Jeff Renard; two sisters-in-law, Karen Ann (Jack) Verhagen and Sandy (Tom) Tilkens; other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sherry Renard.

A Memorial Mass is being planned for May at Old St. Joseph Church in De Pere. A complete obituary will be published once day and time are finalized.

John's family would like to thank Sandy and Tom Tilkens for their love and support they have provided to their dad the last year and a half since their mom passed away.

Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving John's family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now