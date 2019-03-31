|
|
John Renard
De Pere - John Renard, 79, De Pere, passed away March 23, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1940 in Green Bay to the late Winford and Lucille (Toonen) Renard. John graduated from West High School and then graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education. During his education career in the Green Bay School District, he was a speech and drama teacher at East High School, Assistant Principal at Franklin Middle School and Assistant Principal at Preble High School. John was an Eagle Scout and was very active as a Boy Scout leader for many years. He loved being outdoors at the family farm hunting and fishing.
John is survived by five children: Linda (fiancé Pat McHale) Mirkes of Appleton, Lori (Steve) Miller of Suamico, Tim (Sherri) Renard of Germantown, Mary (Greg) Dopkins of De Pere, and Susan (Todd) Levendoski of Lebanon, PA; ten grandchildren: Paul (Hailey) Mirkes, Hannah Mirkes, Brian Miller, Brett (Katie) Miller, Lauren (fiancé Kraig Perlberg) Renard, Will Renard, Brandon Dopkins, Nick (Jenny) Dopkins, Andrea Levendoski, and Samuel Levendoski; two brothers, Tom (Jeanine) Renard and Jeff Renard; two sisters-in-law, Karen Ann (Jack) Verhagen and Sandy (Tom) Tilkens; other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sherry Renard.
A Memorial Mass is being planned for May at Old St. Joseph Church in De Pere. A complete obituary will be published once day and time are finalized.
John's family would like to thank Sandy and Tom Tilkens for their love and support they have provided to their dad the last year and a half since their mom passed away.
Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving John's family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019