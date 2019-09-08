Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sepia Chapel
3562 Finger Rd.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
John Ritter


1966 - 2019
John Ritter

De Pere - John James Ritter, age 53, of De Pere, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from complications of type 1 diabetes. He was born on September 27, 1966 in Green Bay to the late Donald and Jean (Munson) Ritter. John had a deep passion for fishing and vintage motorcycles. He was a devoted connoisseur of fine blues music. John was a valued employee at Pioneer Metal Finishing. He was a loyal friend and will be missed by many.

John is survived by his sisters; Amy (William) Keane, Bluffton, SC and Julie (Martin) Thiel, Allouez, nephew and nieces; Alexander Thiel, April (Brian) Bongle, Claire (Andrew) Arndt, Emily (Brandon) Short and brother in law, Kim Selissen. John is also survived by his girlfriend, Kenlyn Markham and his beloved cat, Panzer.

John was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jenny Selissen.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of John's life, his birthday and his love of the blues on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Sepia Chapel, 3562 Finger Rd., Green Bay. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
