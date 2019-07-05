Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
John Russell McDowell Obituary
John Russell McDowell

Sobieski - John Russell "Jack", "Quacky" McDowell, 81, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born June 22, 1938, in Oconto to the late Roland Robert McDowell and Ida Mae (Cain) Wicks.

John attended Oconto High School. He later served in the U.S. Army from December 12, 1961 to December 11, 1963. On December 2, 1967, John married Phyllis Mae Umentum at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. John retired from the Brown County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle, camping, swimming with family at Tum Lake, and having coffee with "the boys". John owned an antique truck and would participate in antique cars shows. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends and making everyone laugh.

John is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his daughters, Kelly (Lee) Kuehl, Jenny (Brett) Wesoloski; grandchildren, Grace Kuehl and Jake Kuehl; brothers, Robert (Dorothy) McDowell, Ted (Donna) VanRossum; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marlene Stauff, Dale Jensen, Joann (Ken) Miller, Ron Umentum, Mary Umentum, Gary (Amy) Umentum, Ken (Gina) Umentum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hilbert and Irene Umentum, sister, Carol Sucharda.

Family and friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Antonio de los Santos officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Oconto. On-line condolences may be sent to the McDowell family at www.prokowall.com.

John's family extends a sincere word of thanks to Fr. Tony, and the caring staff of Unity Hospice for the loving care and concern they gave to John and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019
