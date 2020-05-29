John TitulaerLedgeview - John F. Titulaer, age 65, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer. His life was a celebration of Love, love of God, love of his wife Deb and love of family and friends. He was born on June 6, 1954 to the late Urban and Mary (Kane) Titulaer. He was a mason by trade, owning and operating his own business, Titulaer Masonry. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, restoring cars and a 1957 houseboat. He loved designing; his brain was always going.He is survived by his loving wife, Deb, loyal companion, Pete, brothers and sisters; Mary (Leon), Alice (Lee), Jean (Dick), Janet (Barney), Jerry, and Theresa (Doug), brothers and sisters in law; Barb, Karen, Dick, Janet. Kris (Gary), Whitey (Debbie), Dar (Joe), Linda (Guy), Theresa (Roger), John (Not Now), Paul (Yvette), Frank (Zoey), Marie (Jeff), Beth (Tom), Alvin (Sue) and Mel (Mike). John is further survived by 95 nieces and nephews, 120 great nieces and nephews, 8 great great nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.Preceding John in death are his parents, his mother and father in law, Jerome and Vera Smet, his first loyal companion, Al, his brothers and sister; Dick, Tom, Margo, Mike and Dan, brother in law, Mike, nephews; Noel, Dean and Jared.Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave., De Pere. A second visitation will be held on JUNE 16, 2020 beginning at 10am with Memorial Mass to follow at 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., De Pere. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.Deb would like to extend a special thank you to the Cancer Center, the valets at St. Vincent Hospital and Unity hospice, especially Lisa and Jennifer for the excellent care given to John.