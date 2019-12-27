|
|
John V. "JV" Henderson
Green Bay - John V. Henderson, age 95, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1924 to Milo and Mae (Kenney) Henderson. He married Audrey L. Erban of Oshkosh, WI on September 30, 1950. He resided with his wife and family in Marinette, WI from 1957-1973 before moving to Green Bay.
John was a graduate of Lena High School in 1942. He was also a graduate of the Navy V-12 program in World War II with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Including his time in the V-12 program, he served five years of active duty in the Navy and 20 years of duty in the Naval Reserve at the rank of Lieutenant. He also served as Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Surface Division 9-109.
John joined the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation in 1947 as a Chemical Engineer in Oshkosh, WI. It was at a bowling alley in Oshkosh that he met his wife-to-be Audrey. (Her bowling average was much higher.) At WPSC, John went on to serve as Division Manager in Marinette, WI and in Green Bay. He retired from WPSC as a Senior Vice President in 1989.
John was active in the Elks Club of Marinette and served as President of the Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce, Menominee, MI. He was a lifelong Packer fan, season ticket holder and attendee of the 1967 Ice Bowl. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and play cards with friends and family.
John is survived by 2 sons, John and Mike (Shirley) Henderson; 4 grandchildren: Dave Henderson, Lianna (Dominic) Gurule, Megan (Andrew) Yates and Brian (fiancée, Landon LaRue) Henderson; and 3 great-grandchildren: Quinn, Cora and Inez Yates.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Audrey; son, Robert; grandson, Jeffrey Henderson and 2 siblings, Robert and Margaret.
Special thanks to our friends at Oak Park Place Assisted Living, Green Bay for their loving care over the last several months.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. A sharing of memories will follow at 12:30 PM. Full military honors will be rendered. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019