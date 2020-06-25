John "Jack" Van Boxel
Green Bay - John W. "Jack" Van Boxel, 78, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home from congestive heart failure. He was born September 15, 1941, to Lawrence and Grace (Hendrickson) Van Boxel at Bellin Hospital.
Jack attended St. Willebrord School, and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1959. He served his country for six years in the U.S. Army Reserves. On October 28, 1967, Jack married Karil Olson. Jack's first job was picking beans at Zimmonick's Gardens as a boy, and he then set pins at Northside Bowl. He later bowled in the Green Bay Majors at Bay Bowl. Jack also played softball for Orrin and Aggie's Bar and liked a competitive game of pool. But his favorite hobbies were fishing and bow hunting. Jack was proud of his two contest-winning trophy bucks. He enjoyed many years at his cabin in Tipler, WI. He was a concrete finisher and truck driver. He drove semi for thirty years at Spector Freight and Roadway Express, retiring in May 1996. Jack attended SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and St. Mary of the Angels.
Jack is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Karil; his nephews, Larry (Mary) Van Boxel, Green Bay, Randy (Missy) Van Boxel, Stockholm, WI, Tom (Lisa) Van Boxel, Green Bay, Mike (Kim) Van Boxel, Rosemount, MN, Ryan Bishop, Wrightstown, Eric (Christina) Wobig, Chicago, Cory (Joey) Wobig, Fort Mill, SC, and their families; his special "kids," Brent (Caiti) Van Boxel, Addison and Emmett, Green Bay, Danielle (Jose) Alfaro, and Amelia, Montgomery, IL, Brittany (Trevor) Johnson, Oneida; his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Chuck) Wobig, Kay (Pete) Van Egeren, Brenda Olson, all of Green Bay; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; a nephew, Chad Olson and his father and mother-in-law, Stanley (Ellen) Olson.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Saturday, June 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service. On-line condolences may be given at www.proko-wall.com.
Due to the coronavirus, masks will be appreciated, and social distancing requested.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.