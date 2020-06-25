John "Jack" VanBoxel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Van Boxel

Green Bay - John W. "Jack" Van Boxel, 78, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home from congestive heart failure. He was born September 15, 1941, to Lawrence and Grace (Hendrickson) Van Boxel at Bellin Hospital.

Jack attended St. Willebrord School, and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1959. He served his country for six years in the U.S. Army Reserves. On October 28, 1967, Jack married Karil Olson. Jack's first job was picking beans at Zimmonick's Gardens as a boy, and he then set pins at Northside Bowl. He later bowled in the Green Bay Majors at Bay Bowl. Jack also played softball for Orrin and Aggie's Bar and liked a competitive game of pool. But his favorite hobbies were fishing and bow hunting. Jack was proud of his two contest-winning trophy bucks. He enjoyed many years at his cabin in Tipler, WI. He was a concrete finisher and truck driver. He drove semi for thirty years at Spector Freight and Roadway Express, retiring in May 1996. Jack attended SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and St. Mary of the Angels.

Jack is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Karil; his nephews, Larry (Mary) Van Boxel, Green Bay, Randy (Missy) Van Boxel, Stockholm, WI, Tom (Lisa) Van Boxel, Green Bay, Mike (Kim) Van Boxel, Rosemount, MN, Ryan Bishop, Wrightstown, Eric (Christina) Wobig, Chicago, Cory (Joey) Wobig, Fort Mill, SC, and their families; his special "kids," Brent (Caiti) Van Boxel, Addison and Emmett, Green Bay, Danielle (Jose) Alfaro, and Amelia, Montgomery, IL, Brittany (Trevor) Johnson, Oneida; his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Chuck) Wobig, Kay (Pete) Van Egeren, Brenda Olson, all of Green Bay; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; a nephew, Chad Olson and his father and mother-in-law, Stanley (Ellen) Olson.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Saturday, June 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service. On-line condolences may be given at www.proko-wall.com.

Due to the coronavirus, masks will be appreciated, and social distancing requested.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved