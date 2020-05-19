Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
John VanDrisse
John VanDrisse


1941 - 2020
John VanDrisse Obituary
John VanDrisse

Luxemburg - John E. VanDrisse 79, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 in Jupiter Fl. He was born in 1941 to Elmer and Vivian VanDrisse of Luxemburg WI. He graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School and St Norbert College in 1963. John married the love of his life Mary Kay O'Meara in DePere on June 1, 1963. They were married for 53 years. Kay preceded John in death on September 24, 2016.

John served in the U.S Army as a First Lieutenant stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He returned to Luxemburg to work in the family business, VanDrisse Insurance. John was a true outdoor sportsman from fishing in Canada to hunting in Wyoming. He spent many years playing competitive softball and racquetball. He loved tailgating and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. After retiring, John enjoyed the snowbird life with his wife Kay - winters in Jupiter Fl and summers in WI. John was most happy catching perch on the bay or pompano off the beach in Jupiter.

John is survived by his four children, Mark and wife Peg VanDrisse, Gary and wife Caroline VanDrisse, Ann and husband Nick DeRosa, Marne and husband Matt Miller. He has nine granddaughters and one grandson. Also, survivors to John are brother Bob VanDrisse, sister Margaret VanDrisse, and sister-in-law Patti Raymond.

John was preceded with the passing of his wife, Mary Kay VanDrisse; his parents, Elmer and Vivian VanDrisse; Kay's parents, Jim and Edith O'Meara.

John was a member of St. Mary Church in Luxemburg, WI. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery in Luxemburg, alongside of his wife, Kay.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the VanDrisse Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 21, 2020
