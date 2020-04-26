Resources
De Pere - John J. VanVeghel, age 71, of De Pere, passed away on April 25, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. The son of the late Peter and Patricia (Klug) VanVeghel was born November 7, 1948 in Green Bay. After graduating from Abbot Pennings High School he served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Diane Steeno on September 10, 1983 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in De Pere and worked as a produce manager at the University Avenue Market.

Surviving John are his wife, Diane; children: Katie (Christopher) Gschwender of Hartford and Abby (Ryan Dubois) VanVeghel of De Pere; grandchildren: Nora Jean Gschwender and Delta Mae Gschwender; siblings: David (Cindy) VanVeghel of De Pere, Carol VanVeghel of De Pere and Andrew (Jenine) VanVeghel of Kaukauna; in-laws: Georgia (Edwin) Duengel, Patrick (Jacqulyn) Ives-Steeno. Charles (Sheila) Steeno and David (Susan) Steeno; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to current health restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Angel's Touch and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
