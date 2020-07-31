1/
John W. DePauw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. DePauw

Green Bay - John W. DePauw, 75, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Requiem High Mass in the Traditional Latin Rite will be held on Monday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Oratory - Institute Christ the King, 211 N. Maple Ave., with Canon Antoine Boucheron officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Oratory - Institute Christ the King
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved