John W. DePauw
Green Bay - John W. DePauw, 75, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Requiem High Mass in the Traditional Latin Rite will be held on Monday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Oratory - Institute Christ the King, 211 N. Maple Ave., with Canon Antoine Boucheron officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.