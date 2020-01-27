|
John "FLASH" W. Lemmens
Green Bay - Flash Lemmens, 89 passed away Thursday January 23, 2020. He was born October 7, 1930 in Little Chute, WI to the late Elizabeth and Martin Lemmens.
Flash served in the U.S. Army from 12/1949-12/1952, serving active duty during the Korean War. In October of 2017, Flash participated in the Old Glory Honor Flight. Flash married the love of his life Audrey Mae Laurent on November 25, 1954 at Holy Trinity Church, Pine Grove. Together they raised six children, operated the "Flash Inn" tavern for several years before purchasing a hobby farm in the town of Eaton.
Flash worked as a heavy machine operator most of his life where he often boasted he could turn a caterpillar on a dime and have a nickel to spare. When not at work or at home, Flash could often be found behind the bar at Eddie Whipps where he proudly tended bar for over 30 years, making many friends and many memories. Flash enjoyed time with family and casino trips with his sister Esther and friend Mary. He liked making the rounds to local establishments to sign in each week and drop a few dollars in the machines.
Flash is survived by his children Larry (Marcia) Lemmens, Cindy (Mark) Treml, Sherry Lemmens, Connie Lemmens, Johnny (Tammy) Lemmens and Jody (Joel) Sawicki and his grandchildren Jesse (Annie), Dain (Sami) and Lindsie (Kelly Nimmer) Treml, Melissa (Jason) Reedy, Michelle (John Healy) and Ryan Lemmens, Abby, Stephanie, and Jeremy Ledvina, Samantha (Matt Liebeck) Lemmens, and Alex and Olivia Sawicki. Flash is further survived by his great grandchildren Elaina, Nolan, Coraline and Lauren Reedy, Ezra, Elsie, Aiden, Owen, Silas and Evelyn Treml and Amari Sawicki.
He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey, a granddaughter Stacie Treml and great granddaughter Avalee Treml.
Visitation will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 5930 Humboldt Rd., Luxemburg WI on Wednesday February 5, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation.
Flash's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Unity Hospice, especially nurses Cindy and Amy and Father Larry. We would also like to thank Chaplain Aaron Scheer for his compassionate invitation welcoming Flash into the arms of his Lord.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity Hospice in Flash's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020