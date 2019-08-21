|
John "Jack" W. Melotte
Bellevue - John "Jack" Melotte, 84, Bellevue resident, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born March 18, 1935 in Green Bay to the late Donald and Noreen (Lemerond) Melotte Sr. Jack attended and graduated from Seymour High School where he also played football.
Following graduating from high school Jack was employed by the HC Prange Company before and after his military service. On June 15, 1954, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps serving until June 14, 1956, when he was honorably discharged. Jack played football while he was in the Marine Corps as well. He married the former Janice Zick on August 16, 1958 at St. Willebrord Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 2, 1981. On January 8, 1983, Jack married the former Sharon Thayse in Green Bay.
Following his discharge from the Marines, Jack began employment at Proctor and Gamble where he remained for 40 years until his retirement in August of 1996. While working at Proctor and Gamble, Jack also operated two other businesses on a part time basis. He bowled in a night league for many years, played golf and enjoyed playing softball. He loved his sports. While his children were growing up he spent time as a coach, usually soccer and hockey. He was the worlds greatest fan, literally travelling across the country and globe to support and cheer his children and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors. Jack enjoyed following the Brewers and was an avid Packer fan and season ticket holder since 1956. Jack was an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for hunting. One of his most memorable trips was an Alaskan Brown Bear Hunt; if you knew Jack, you probably heard the story and saw the pictures. He was proud to be a Red Cross Blood Donor and gave whenever possible. Jack had a strong faith and proved it by raising his family accordingly living it every day. He was a longtime member of Holy Martyrs/Prince of Peace Parish and active in all their efforts, usher, Altar server training, Pork and Beef Dinner, Baptism Team, picnic worker and after retirement, enjoyed reading to the Holy Martyrs School children, just to name a few.
He is survived by his wife Sharon and five children: Kevin (Sheri) Melotte; Debbie Melotte; Michelle (Jamie) Nooyen; Chad (Sara) Melotte and Matt (Kristin) Melotte; his grandchildren: Amanda (Jess) Brissette; Zach Sincoular and his fiancée, Charlene Burrack; Rebecca (Tony) Tagliapietra; Nick and Maggie Melotte; Kendall and Keegan Nooyen; Colton and Dawson Melotte; Sullivan Melotte; great grandchildren: Maddie Sincoular, Owen and Lilly Burrack; Sophia and Della Tagliapietra; two brothers, Don Melotte and his friend Donna and Ken (Shirley) Melotte; two sisters, Jan (Dan) Hansen and Virginia (Gaylord) Marcks; two brothers-in-law, Terry (Sue) Thayse and Christopher Thayse; sister-in-law, Jody Muller; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Dave Melotte; two sisters-in-law, Joyce and Joan Melotte; his in-laws, Albert and Bernice Thayse and two brothers-in-law, Arlen and Albert Thayse.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 3:00-7:00 pm Sunday, August 25. The visitation will conclude with a prayer service at 7:00 pm Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. after 9:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Monday at the church with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Jack's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established.
Jack's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital's E.R. and ICU unit for all the care and concern shown to Jack and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019