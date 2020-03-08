Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Racine Bible Church
1205 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Racine Bible Church
1205 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
West Lawn Memorial Park
Racine, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Miesel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Miesel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Miesel Obituary
John W. Miesel

Grand Rapids - John W. Miesel, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Family and friends may visit at Racine Bible Church, 1205 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A celebration of John's life will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Darien Bowers of Racine Bible Church officiating. A burial service will be held at 2:30 P.M. at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to "The Alness Camp and Conference Center" for the Guyana Building Project Fund and sent to Partners in Evangelism International, 5518 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639, www.piei.org.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -