John W. Wehrman
Green Bay - John W. Wehrman, 77, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bellin Hospital from congestive heart failure.
He was born on October 10, 1943 in Green Bay to Don J. and Ruth L. (Genens) Wehrman. He was born on his mother's birthday and when he was two years old, a picture of them was published in the Green Bay Press-Gazette. John was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church, where he remained a member his whole life.
He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1962. John then attended UWGB for two years. While at UWGB, he was a charter member of the Harlequin Players and performed in many plays. John was also an excellent artist whose work was displayed in various shows.
John started his employment at WLUK-TV as a camera man and worked his way up to promotion manager. While promotion manager, he attended a preview party in Hollywood, CA and was able to meet many stars including Betty White and Allen Ludden, Lorne Greene, David Janssen, Julie Andrews, and many others. He also delighted many children by portraying Santa Claus in the afternoon children's show, "Letters to Santa" for over eight years. John worked at WLUK-TV for 39 years until retirement.
He was a history buff and knew just about everything about the Presidents. Abraham Lincoln was his hero and he visited Lincoln's home and tomb in Springfield, IL many times.
John served as the President of the International Al Jolson Society for many years and was a fan of Al ever since his father introduced him to Jolson's music as a child. John had many friends in the IAJS, and attended their annual festival at many locations, including New York, Atlantic City, Boston, Philadelphia, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Washington DC. It was his great joy to attend some of these festivals with his beloved niece, Diane; nephew, Mike; and sister, Janice.
He loved music, especially Elvis Presley and Bing Crosby and was also a movie buff and had quite the collection of older movies.
His greatest joy in life was being with his family.
John is survived by his sister, Janice (Wehrman) Piehl, Ashwaubenon; niece, Diane Piehl, Ashwaubenon; nephew, Mike (Kelly) Piehl, De Pere; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don J. and Ruth L. (Genens) Wehrman; brother-in-law, John L. Piehl; and grandparents, Abe and Pearl (Reukema) Genens, and John and Beatrice (Grandall) Wehrman. He was also preceded in death by his precious dog, Billy Boss.
A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in the Fort Howard Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of John Wehrman family and they will be forwarded.
Thank you to Mike for your help and company you provided to your uncle in the last couple months of his life.