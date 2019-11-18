|
|
John "Jack" Walsh
De Pere - John "Jack" Walsh, age 89, De Pere resident, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. Born on June 5, 1930, he was the son of Earl F. and Marie (Parrish) Walsh. On May 14, 1948 he married Mildred "Millie" Hendricks and together they shared 71 years of marriage. Jack retired in June of 1991 from the C.A. Lawton Co. after 43 years serving as traffic manager and then purchasing manager.
Jack was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in De Pere, where his numerous involvements included being the first president of the church council, serving as president of both the Holy Name Society and Home School Association, as well as serving as a long time usher, eucharistic minister, and president of the St. Francis Ushers Club. He was a 50-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters as of 1999 and secretary of the De Pere Deanery Holy Name Societies. Throughout his life Jack was an active member of the De Pere and surrounding community, having been past president of both De Pere Little League and De Pere Kiwanis Club (1996) and was the proud recipient of the St. Norbert College Silver Knight Award for outstanding community service.
As a strong community advocate, Jack served the City of De Pere as an Alderman for the 2nd Ward from 1954-1960, was clerk and vice president of the De Pere School Board for 13 years and served on the board of the negotiating team for 13 years. He was instrumental in the construction of the present high school, Dad Braisher Athletic Complex and the two city pools at Legion and Parks. His other De Pere city involvements include terms on the City Planning Committee, Parks Board, Police and Fire Committee and Licensing Committee. Jack also served as treasurer for his son, Mike's, campaigns for mayor.
Jack's extensive service extended to all ages, where he was proud to: co-manage the Brown County grade-school basketball tournament for 18 years, serve on the boards of the United Way and De Pere Chamber of Commerce and serve as member of the De Pere Golden "K" (now De Pere Men's Club), serve on the board of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County, as well as serving meals to the homeless at the NEW Community Shelter and serving on the board for the Nicolet Federated Library.
Surviving Jack are his wife, Millie, children: Mike (Sue) Walsh of De Pere, Linda (Rick) Loftus of Chesapeake, VA, Nancy (Jerry) Coppus of Freedom and Ann (Eric) Goska of Green Bay; Grandchildren: Tina (special friend James Maki) Gossen of De Pere, Chad (Lauren) Walsh of Agoura Hills, CA, Kristy (Nate) Painter of De Pere, Brenden (Crystal) Loftus of Chesapeake, VA, Kyle Loftus of Portsmouth, VA, Nicole Goska and Rebecca Goska of Green Bay; Great-grandchildren: Alexis and Hailey Gossen, Leighton and Tatum Walsh, Jackson, Andrew and Kathryn Painter, Kaitlyn, Destiny, Kyle Jr. Loftus, and Conor Loftus; a sister Patricia (Walsh) Leptich of De Pere; sisters-in-law: Jerrie (Phimister) Walsh and Patricia (Duffy) Walsh, both of De Pere; in-laws; James (Carol) Hendricks of De Pere and Dolores Vernosh of Green Bay, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a son Steve Walsh; brothers: Earl Walsh and Bud Walsh; brother-in-law Joe Leptich; sisters-in-law: Bernice Hendricks and Marian (Jerome) Kacmarynski.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, November 22, from 3-8pm with a parish prayer service at 8pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S Michigan St, De Pere, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jack at 11:00am with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating and Rev. Charles Hoffmann as homilist. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in De Pere. To extend messages of support online please visit www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Jack's name to Aurora at Home Hospice.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Alicen, Stephanie and Carrie from Aurora at Home Hospice for their care.
Jack, with Millie, has served as a North star to their children, family and friends, encouraging all to "do the right thing" when faced with challenges.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019