Allouez - John C. White, 95, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. There will be no visitation on Saturday. A Requiem Mass in the Traditional Latin Rite will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple St. with Canon Antoine Boucheron from the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest officiating. Entombment will follow in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday edition. A Memorial Fund has been established for the St. Patrick Oratory Restoration.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
