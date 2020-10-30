Johnnie M. Williams
Green Bay - Johnnie M. Williams, 58, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1962, in Chicago, IL to John Rogers and Jessie Williams.
Johnnie loved playing Bingo and spending time with family. She worked at Pizzeria-uno in Chicago before moving to Green Bay.
Survivors include her boyfriend, Arthur Taylor; her children, Sherrie Williams and Ebonie Williams; grandchildren, Alaysia Doles and Queen-Briasia Bishop; and her siblings, Connie Johnson, Elizabeth Williams, Gregory Williams, and Kenny Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHom.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Johnnie Williams' family and they will be forwarded on.