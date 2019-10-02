Services
Jolene Joyce Anderson Shea

Jolene Joyce Anderson Shea Obituary
Jolene Joyce Anderson Shea

Green Bay - Jolene Joyce Anderson Shea, 78, passed away peacefully September 30, 2019. She was born and raised in Madison, WI.

Mother you left us Beautiful Memories your Love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.

She will be Deeply missed and survived by her daughters, Shelley Nennig, Dawn, and Stacy; granddaughter-in-law, Gretchen Shea, who was always by her side; Grandchildren - Casey, Justin, Lindsey, Abigail, Brandon, Bryan, Trevor & Taylor; and Great Grandchildren - Lilah, Aeris, Nasarein, Ammerie, Jack, Ariel, Austin, Syrus & Able.

To say that Jolene was a Giver is an Understatement. She put all of herself into her Family & Friends. The most stubborn Loving Human being you could ever meet. Her Love of Art, Dance, Music & of course cooking was known to everyone. She was the biggest daddy's girl you could meet. Her father, Roy, was the chief of police in Dane County, and Jolene loved always being by his side.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
