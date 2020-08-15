Jon Ihlenfeldt
Green Bay - Jon Ihlenfeldt, 73, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1946 to Alpha and Emily (Parma) Ihlenfeldt in Kewaunee, WI.
Jon was a graduate of Kewaunee High School, class of 1964. He then went into the Army Reserves for six years and was very proud to be a member of that reserve unit. Jon worked for 24 years for the State of Wisconsin Corrections. It was there that he met the love of his life, Paula Habeck, who was a guard herself. They were united in marriage on August 22, 1998, Together, Jon and Paula enjoyed traveling and creating experiences together. Jon was a huge sports fan, he enjoyed high school, college and professional sports and knew the scoop on all the teams he followed; he was especially interested in following his nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews' activities. Jon was an extremely generous and loving man that would do anything for anyone. Jon also had a mischievous side and was known to be a bit of a prankster, but always in the name of harmless fun. He enjoyed his whiskey old fashions and Jack and diet Coke. Although he had no children, Jon was amazing and caring to his nieces/nephews as well as his great nieces/nephews. The most import thing in the world to him was his precious, lovely bride Paula and his two fur babies Madalyn and Ivie.
Jon will be deeply missed by his adored and loving wife, Paula; his dog, Ivie; sister, Joy (Wallace) Wolff; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tina (Jeff) Jenswold, Dee Dee (Tom) Napiwocki, Pam (Dennis) Smith, Patti (Glen) Hurley, Julie (Ty) Bouzek; brother-in-law and sister-in-law David (Linda) Habeck; nieces and nephews, Suzette (Gary) Hustad, Scott (Karla) Wolff, Stephan (Andrea) Wolff, Tara Jenswold, Mindy Jenswold, Andy Napiwocki, Ashley Napiwocki, Aaron Smith, Tyler Smith, Jared Smith, Leah Hurley-Dachelet, Jed Habeck, Ben Habeck, Adam Frost, Dalton Bouzek; great nieces and nephews; cousins, Donna (Mike) Gilson, Delores Augustian. He is further survived by other relatives and many many close friends, too many to mention, (you know who you are), especially lifelong friends Denis and Linda Noel, and Jane Martell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Harold and Betty Habeck; brother-in-law, Danny Habeck; cousin, David Parma; his fury baby Madalyn; and lifelong friend Doug Martell.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Tuesday August 18th, from 4 - 7:00 p.m. with a Parish Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 19th at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Onedia Street., from 9 - 11:00 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Father Matthew Simonar officiating. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Jon Ihlenfeldt Family.