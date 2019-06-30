|
|
Jonathan A. Bruso
Abrams - Jonathan Andrew Bruso, 31, of Abrams, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born February 9, 1988 son of Steven and Connie (Thurow) Bruso, he graduated from Peshtigo High School in 2007. During high school he excelled in football and wrestling, at which he competed at the state level. Jon is a member of The Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Currently he was employed by W.P.S. as a large meter mechanic.
He enjoyed hunting, working in general, but especially loved working outdoors cutting wood. Jon was known as a smoke brisket grill master and enjoyed cooking. Jon was the best son, brother, grandson and friend anyone could ask for. He was especially looking forward to being an Uncle to Mallory.
Jon is survived by his parents, Steven and Connie; 2 brothers, Thomas (Ricki) Bruso and Luke (Maureen) Bruso; special friend, Dawn Seubert;
Maternal grandfather, Arthur Thurow; Paternal grandparents, Allan and Karen Bruso.
Also survived by, Aunts and Uncles, Gary (Patty) Thurow, Debra Wolfgram, Susan (Michael) Hartwig, Pam (Steve) Daye; many cousins: and his dog, Diesel.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee Bruso; and his maternal grandmother, Joan Thurow.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 2nd at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home (331 S. Ellis Ave. Peshtigo) from 10:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tony Ludwig officiating.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo, followed by a luncheon to be served at the Drees Community Center in Peshtigo.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019