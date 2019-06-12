|
Jonathan D. Luepke
- - Jonathan D. Luepke, 51, died unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Jon was born to Richard & Phyllis Luepke on January 14, 1968, in Milwaukee, WI. He grew up and attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Bonduel, WI. He attended Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Green Bay, WI and graduated from Vermillion Community College in Ely, MN with an Applied Science Degree in 1988. Jon began his career with the USDA Forest Service immediately following graduation and continued with it until the present time as a Timber Sales Administrator. During his lifetime he was also a wildland firefighter and assisted across the U.S. and Canada fighting many wildfires. He truly enjoyed his career.
Jon married his ex-wife Janel Crooks in 1993 and they had two children Cassie Crooks-Luepke and Quinn Luepke. Jon moved with Kristi Keach from Chatham, MI to Three Lakes, WI in 2012.
Jon enjoyed being in nature, hunting, fishing, and especially talking and laughing with his children, family and his many friends.
Survivors include the loves of his life—his children: Cassie Crooks-Luepke of Oregon and Quinn Luepke of Washington; his parents Richard & Phyllis Luepke of Ewen, MI; sister: Jamie Wehrs of Mosinee, WI; brother: Jeff (wife Kelly) of Green Bay, WI; nephews and nieces: Seth & Nina Wehrs of Wausau, WI and Hannah & Zachary Luepke of Green Bay, WI.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at Gaffney Busha Funeral Home 304 E. Division St. Eagle River, WI on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Wildland Firefighter Foundation online at wffoundation.org or Northeastern WI Lutheran High School at 1311 S. Robinson Ave. Green Bay, WI 54311
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019