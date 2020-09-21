1/1
Jonnell J. Coenen
Jonnell J. Coenen

Eaton - Jonnell J. Coenen, 63, of Eaton, WI, beloved wife of Dave Coenen, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home.

Jonnell was born on April 21, 1957 in Green Bay. She married Dave on August 18, 2007. She worked the majority of her career as a CNA, for Parkview Manor and later in home health care. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting and working in her flower garden.

She is survived by her husband Dave and two daughters: Jolene (Eric) Summers and Christina Szitta. Jonnell also leaves her grandchildren: Adrian, Josie, and Blaze, along with a great-granddaughter: Luna and one on the way! She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2 PM - 5 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 5 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
