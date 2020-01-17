Resources
Josef Stubler

Green Bay - Josef Stubler, 69, passed on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, due to complications of a stroke. He was born on March 26, 1950, in Schrobenhausen, Germany to the late Rudolf and Valerie (Schoenwalder) Stubler. Joe's family migrated to the United States in 1955, settling down in Sheboygan, WI. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from UWGB. In 2012, he retired to life in Moonshadow Woods, where he enjoyed life outdoors with his grandchildren and his dog, Scout. After retirement he also attended lifelong learning classes, participated in Big Brothers, Big Sisters and had a passion for sailing on the bay.

Joe will be deeply missed by his wife, Jeannie; daughter, Katie (Kevin) Jacobe; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin, Evelyn, Lilienne and Juliette Jacobe; 3 siblings, Ingrid Stubler, Ruth (Tom) Scharenbroch, Rudy (Renee) Stubler; 2 important friends, his BBBS little brother, Tommy Desing and his sister-in-law, Lisa Wodach.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by a nephew, Patrick Sharenbroch.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Joe's family would appreciate contributions to Green Bay Sail and Paddle.

Joe's family would like to give a special thank you to all the men and women who provided compassionate care to him on this difficult journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
