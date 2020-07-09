Joseph A. WalagAlgoma - Joseph A. Walag, 98, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Nursing Home. He was born February 5, 1922 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Joseph T. and Mary A. Walag. He graduated from Straubenmuller Textile High School in Manhattan, N.Y. in 1940.Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in May of 1940 and retired July 1, 1960 as a Chief Telephone Technician in Kewaunee, WI. During his twenty years of service, he was stationed at Bay Shore, N.Y., Atlantic City, N.J., Miami, FL, as an instructor at Avery Point Coast Guard Training Station, Groton, CT, U.S.C.G. Cable Ship Yamacraw out of Boston, MA, Hancock, MI and Kewaunee, WI.As a cilvilian, Joseph was employed between 1960 and 1987 at Hamilton Standard, CT, FAA Experimental Center in Atlantic City Airport, N.J., Fort Monmouth, N.J., as an instructor in digital communications, U.S. Submarine Base, Groton, CT in the recreation department, Spicer's Marina, Noank, CT, and finally retired to Algoma, WI to be closer to daughter Jane Button and her family.He was married Cora Jane Thomas in 1951 at the Methodist Episcopal Church in New London, CT. Joseph, Cora and their two children, Jane and Joseph W. moved around as he was transferred and had new positions with work.While here in Algoma, Joseph stayed very busy with membership at the United Methodist Church, Methodist Men, volunteered at the Kewaunee County Food Pantry, Red Cross Disaster Responder of Kewaunee County, helped build the boardwalk at Crescent Beach, assisted Lyle Schmiling with the Emergency Government of Kewaunee County, served on the Algoma City Committees. Community Affairs, Tree and Main Street, member of the American Legion Post 236, member of Henry S. Baird & Kewaunee Key Masonic Lodges, Scottish Rites and Beja Shrine in Green Bay, WI.He is survived by his wife, Cora, of 69 years, daughter Jane (William) Button, Algoma; son Joseph W. (Carol) Walag, Des Moines, WA; grandchildren Sarah (Adam) Hansen, Pewaukee, WI, Olivia Button, Chicago, IL, Carl John Walag, Jennifer (Jared) Hedgers, Stephanie (Vyecheslav) Dunaychuk, Joseph N. (Olga) Walag, Brian A. Walag (fiancee Cassandra Shilling all in Washington State; great grandchildren Yuna, Jennifer and Eric Walag in Japan, Alizavyetta, Simeon, Konstantin and Lev Dunaychuk, Owen, Eleanor and Isaac Hedgers, Alexis, Noela and Joseph Oleg Walag all in Washington State; great grandchild Gavin Hansen, Waukesha, WI; four nieces, four nephews, three great nieces and five great nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Walag, two sisters Elizabeth (Frank) Majeski and Martha (Joseph) Kaplita, brothers Stanley (Rose) Walag, John, Louis and Alexander Walag.The public is invited Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 12:00 PM until the time of the Masonic Service at 1:40 PM and then the religious service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jennifer Emert officiating. There will be Military Honors after the religious services at the funeral home. The family asks that you social distance while at the funeral home and please bring your own masks.I wish to thank all the caregivers, nurses, Dr. Greenlaw, Unity Hospice and the Algoma Long Term Care Facility for the wonderful care given to Joseph in his last month of life. He has gone to a better place and is finally at peace. I also wish to thank Adam Feest for all the care he gave Joseph and me in the last few years while Joseph was still at home. Sincerely, Cora J. Walag.