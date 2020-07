Joseph & Jason FialaKewaunee - Father and Son: Joseph and Jason Fiala, ages 81 46, died on April 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee after 11:00 a.m. until time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 a.m. which will be streamed live on holyrosarykewaunee.com . Go to "Parish" and click on Masses to watch. Go to www.buchananfh.com for further details.