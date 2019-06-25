|
|
Joseph Anthony Capelle
Neenah - On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Joseph Anthony Capelle, 57, Neenah, was called home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joe was born April 2, 1962 to Royal and Joyce (Panure) Capelle. He was a generous man who played Santa 365 days a year. Also giving gifts that made everyone feel special.
Joe is survived by the love of his life, Paul Schultz, Neenah; two brothers, Stephen Capelle, Green Bay; James Capelle, Green Bay; niece, Kiarra Raine Richmond; nephews; James Royal Capelle, Jr and Jacob John Capelle.
In addition to his parents Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Capelle.
Friends and family may call at The Dome; 1338 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Joe's family would like to thank Cherry Meadows Hospice and the staff at Theda Clark for all their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019