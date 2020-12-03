Joseph "Larry" Bougie
Niagara - Joseph Lawrence "Larry" Bougie, age 78, of Niagara, passed away December 1, 2020. The son of the late Joseph and Rose (Vanden Heuvel) Bougie was born March 3, 1942 in the Town of Lawrence. He attended St. Norbert High School and St. Norbert College and on November 19, 1971 married Christine Schwab at Old St. Joseph Church in De Pere. Throughout his career he was employed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Pembine School System as a math, science, and computer junior high teacher. After retirement he worked as an IT consultant for Giddings & Louis, Humana, and Wisconsin Public Service. Ever community minded, Larry was a member of the Lions Club, S.A.Y. Soccer Association, and coached football, basketball, and soccer. He volunteered and spearheaded to help build the soccer fields at Riverside Park and served both the Cities of De Pere and Niagara as an Alderman.
Larry is survived by his wife Chris; children and grandchildren: Michelle Bougie (Peter Topetzes) of Brookfield, WI, Nicole Bougie of Clovis, NM, Joel (Lisa) Bougie and their twin daughters, Lauren and Alyssa of Sussex, WI; brothers and sister: Ed (Mary) Bougie, Cliff (Shirley) Bougie, Mary Krautkramer, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Martine (Mike) Horne, Carla (Bill) Bigum and John Schwab (Kristen White) as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law John and June Schwab, uncle and aunt John and Marion (Vanden Heuvel) Bougie; brother Vern (Kay) Bougie; sister Betty (Gary) Bellin and brothers-in-law: Jack Danen and Jack Krautkramer.
Family and friends may join a live-stream of the service on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page beginning at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 9 from Old St. Norbert Church on the campus of St. Norbert College. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm. Larry's longtime friend, Rev. Dr. Jack MacCarthy, O. Praem and Rev Michael Brennan, O. Praem will be concelebrating. Attendance at the church is private.
