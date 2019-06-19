|
|
Joseph C. Sanders
Allouez - Joseph C. Sanders, 69, long time De Pere resident, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife and with his family by his side. Joe was born September 15, 1949, the eighth of nine children, to Charles and Gwen Sanders.
On December 22, 1969, Joe married the love of his life, Beth L. Smits. They lived in Tacoma, Washington until 1971 when they moved home to De Pere. This December, they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Joe served honorably in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 as a computer operator at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He spent most of his career as a systems programmer at AC Nielsen, later retiring as a technical consultant for HP in 2012.
Joe was a kind and gentle man with high integrity. Above all things, he treasured his family most. He was generous and always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. Joe faced his battle with cancer with a strong faith in God, courage and yes, his wonderful sense of humor. Always cracking jokes with the nurses and keeping a positive attitude. We will forever miss his quick wit, words of wisdom, gentle touch, wonderful smile, and his ability to debate any subject, especially politics.
Joe will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Beth; Children: Jennifer (Jeff) Koss, Wil (Michelle) Sanders, Jon (Jenni) Sanders; Grandchildren: Max, Marybeth, Zach, Isaiah and Madelyn Koss, Jack and Juno Sanders; siblings: Mary Lampkin, Kathy Pauze, Rich (Liz) Sanders, Ralph (Lynn) Sanders, Jim (Mary Kay) Sanders, Bob (Catherine) Sanders, Sister-in-law Sue Sanders.
He is also survived by his in-laws; Randy (Lynn) Smits, Barb (Ken) Tremel, Mike (Jan) Smits, Tim (Kathy) Smits, Joel (special friend Nancy) Smits, Sally (Brad) Terrell, Mary Jo (Ken) Clark, Theresa (Mark) Paral, and Pam (Scott) Mathewson.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Timothy; his brother, Tom and his sister, Janet; his father and mother in law, Randall and June Smits; his sister-in-laws, Susan Fochse and Holly Smits; brother-in-laws, John Lampkin and Jerry Romenesko; nephew, Peter Paremski and niece, Deana Van Campenhout.
Visitation will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr, Green Bay, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jim Feely officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Burial will take place at a later date at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to the or the .
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences the Sanders family.
May God's arms be gently wrapped around you, Joe and may you be at peace. We love you and miss you so very much.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brunette and the entire staff of Green Bay Oncology for their compassion and care during Joe's months of treatment and to the caring staff and nurses of ninth floor at St. Vincent Hospital.
A special thank you to the many angels at Unity Hospice for their compassion, gentle care, and support for Joe and our family. They made it possible for Joe to leave this world, in his own home, with dignity and peace.
Also, the family would like to thank Bob the Chaplain at Unity, Bishop Bob, Fr. Jim Feely, Sheila DeLuca, and Rev. George McInnis, CPM, for their spiritual guidance and support for Joe and our family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019