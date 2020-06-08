Joseph Crevier
Green Bay - Joseph Crevier, 69, Green Bay, passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1950. Joseph was a wonderful man who loved his family and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran, who proudly served his county.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Crevier and three grandchildren.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Crevier.
Simply Cremation assisted the family with cremation services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.