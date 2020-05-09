Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Service
Private
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
St. Bernard Parish
Green Bay, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Buhr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Buhr


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Buhr Obituary
Joseph D. Buhr

Ashwaubenon - Joseph D. Buhr, 90, of Green Bay, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Green Bay, WI, on April 25, 1930, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Delwiche) Buhr.

Joseph married Isabel Kirchman on September 26, 1951 in Algoma, WI at St. Mary Church. He was an automotive technician in Algoma and Green Bay for many years followed by 20 years with the City of Green Bay Dept. of Public Works. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of the VFW and usher for St. Bernard Parish in Green Bay.

Joe was a talented handyman who could fix almost anything. He especially enjoyed working on cars and small engines. Landscaping (mowing the grass), lake fishing and listening to Polka music were enjoyable pastimes for Joe.

He is survived by his spouse Isabel (of nearly 69 years); his daughters, Lois (Thomas) Schumacher and Susan (Bradley) Van Pay; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Julian) White, Amanda (Zachary) LeDocq; Adam (Shannon) Van Pay, John Schumacher, Ben (Kris) Schumacher, and Betsy (Grant) Soletski; eight great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elaine (John) Pelke; and his granddaughter, Carrie Schumacher.

A limited visitation will be held on May 14, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home (305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere) from 5pm until 7pm, concluding with a prayer service at 6:30pm. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Green Bay, on May 15, 2020 at 10am with Fr. Mark Vander Steeg presiding. Please visit www.vfs.bio/joseph-buhr to view the Mass remotely. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

Joseph's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Woodside Villa and Unity Hospice for their care. A memorial fund has been established in Joseph's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -