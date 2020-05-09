|
Joseph D. Buhr
Ashwaubenon - Joseph D. Buhr, 90, of Green Bay, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Green Bay, WI, on April 25, 1930, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Delwiche) Buhr.
Joseph married Isabel Kirchman on September 26, 1951 in Algoma, WI at St. Mary Church. He was an automotive technician in Algoma and Green Bay for many years followed by 20 years with the City of Green Bay Dept. of Public Works. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of the VFW and usher for St. Bernard Parish in Green Bay.
Joe was a talented handyman who could fix almost anything. He especially enjoyed working on cars and small engines. Landscaping (mowing the grass), lake fishing and listening to Polka music were enjoyable pastimes for Joe.
He is survived by his spouse Isabel (of nearly 69 years); his daughters, Lois (Thomas) Schumacher and Susan (Bradley) Van Pay; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Julian) White, Amanda (Zachary) LeDocq; Adam (Shannon) Van Pay, John Schumacher, Ben (Kris) Schumacher, and Betsy (Grant) Soletski; eight great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elaine (John) Pelke; and his granddaughter, Carrie Schumacher.
A limited visitation will be held on May 14, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home (305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere) from 5pm until 7pm, concluding with a prayer service at 6:30pm. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Green Bay, on May 15, 2020 at 10am with Fr. Mark Vander Steeg presiding. Please visit www.vfs.bio/joseph-buhr to view the Mass remotely. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Joseph's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Woodside Villa and Unity Hospice for their care. A memorial fund has been established in Joseph's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020