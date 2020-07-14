Joseph D. Zeh
Neenah - Joseph Duane Zeh, 53, died Saturday July 11, 2020. He was born May 30, 1967 in Neenah, son of the late Duane and Patricia (Clark) Zeh.
Joe worked for ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, as a Paramedic in the Emergency Department. Joe was proud to be part of the team, he loved his job and the people he worked with each day. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and some might say the loudest fan around! He spent time playing Fantasy Football, spending time in the U.P., and going to St Pete's Beach (FL). He found pleasure playing the piano and listening to great rock. Joe was always kind to others and held a special place in his heart toward animals, especially dogs.
Joe is survived by his four sisters: Jamie (Brian) Riley, Neenah; Jo Ann (Michael) Apitz, Port Charlotte, FL; Julie (Mike) Graverson, Franklin, WI; and Jenny (Kim) Smith, Neenah; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; his longtime friend, Scott Vander Heiden, Green Bay, and his extended family. He was further preceded in death by his two brothers: John and Jeffrey Hulbert.
Public visitation for Joe will be held on Friday, July 17 at Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave, Neenah from 2:00 until 4:30 PM. A private family service will follow at 5:00 PM. Interment will be at St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations may be made to local animal shelters in Joe's name.
At Westgor Funeral Home, your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
An Irish Blessing-
May God give you... for every storm, a rainbow, for every tear, a smile, for every care, a promise, and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share, for every sigh, a sweet song, and an answer for each prayer.
