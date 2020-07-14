1/1
Joseph D. Zeh
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Zeh

Neenah - Joseph Duane Zeh, 53, died Saturday July 11, 2020. He was born May 30, 1967 in Neenah, son of the late Duane and Patricia (Clark) Zeh.

Joe worked for ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, as a Paramedic in the Emergency Department. Joe was proud to be part of the team, he loved his job and the people he worked with each day. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and some might say the loudest fan around! He spent time playing Fantasy Football, spending time in the U.P., and going to St Pete's Beach (FL). He found pleasure playing the piano and listening to great rock. Joe was always kind to others and held a special place in his heart toward animals, especially dogs.

Joe is survived by his four sisters: Jamie (Brian) Riley, Neenah; Jo Ann (Michael) Apitz, Port Charlotte, FL; Julie (Mike) Graverson, Franklin, WI; and Jenny (Kim) Smith, Neenah; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; his longtime friend, Scott Vander Heiden, Green Bay, and his extended family. He was further preceded in death by his two brothers: John and Jeffrey Hulbert.

Public visitation for Joe will be held on Friday, July 17 at Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave, Neenah from 2:00 until 4:30 PM. A private family service will follow at 5:00 PM. Interment will be at St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations may be made to local animal shelters in Joe's name.

At Westgor Funeral Home, your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.

An Irish Blessing-

May God give you... for every storm, a rainbow, for every tear, a smile, for every care, a promise, and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share, for every sigh, a sweet song, and an answer for each prayer.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
05:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved